Mark Knight 2011 remix of ‘You’ve Got The Love’ is climbing the Beatport Top 100 chart

By Chris Vuoncino 43

While the pop world saw the rise of Florence and the Machine immediately following their 2009 debut album, Lungs, the dance world found a new vocalist to feature on singles and remixes in leader singer Florence Welch. Producer Mark Knight recognized the allure of her voice and the beauty of her lyrics, turning the closing track of that album into an iconic dance hit.

By the time Mark Knight turned the closing track, You’ve Got The Love into a Big Room remix for the dancefloor, Florence and the Machine were a global success and producers recognized the importance of the group including the track on their debut album. Originally written by the British songwriting team The Source and sung by Candi Staton, You’ve Got The Love was originally released in 1986 with subsequent versions coming out in 1991, 1997, and 2006. Florence Welch details the band’s decision to originally cover the track and her connection to the single:

“As a kid, going to clubs and raves, this song made me feel love. At Bestival last year we were top of the bill on that stage, so we were thinking of an amazing cover we could do, and I thought of Candi Staton. Even in rehearsals, playing it was just the most euphoric feeling. Then playing it live and seeing everyone’s arms in the air, and the faces – it was the best feeling ever!”

With such a deep history, as well as lyrics that are built for the feelings of love, and massive singalongs that bring together fans of dance music, the song was an obvious choice for a Big Room remix. Mark Knight created an instant eight-minute classic upon releasing his remix of the track and it is now making its way up the Beatport Top 100 Mainstage charts 12 years after its initial release.

Image Credit: Mark Knight (Press) / Provided by namemusic PR