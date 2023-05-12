MEDUZA bring out the energy with irresistible single ‘Friends’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam

A true force in the electronic music scene, MEDUZA have become icons who built an international fan base with their melodic house backbone and ability to master their signature ever-evolving sound. The three Italian producers collectively had a global hit with their 2019 single “Piece of Your Heart” and have been blessing their global fan base at festivals across the world. Keeping us sane until their EDC Las Vegas festival set next weekend, MEDUZA have released their vibrant single ‘Friends’ out on AETERNA Records.

A true ode to rave music, the track masterfully emits shades of 90s classic, Underworld ‘Born Slippy’, with the hyped-up vocals rhythmically speaking to the dancefloor. Pumping up their global fan base with this one, MEDUZA brings out the energy as a drilling bassline fires alongside echos of the vocals at a fast tempo pace. Definitely an immediate summer festival anthem, MEDUZA shares:

“We made this record after a heavy period of touring and wanted to create something full of energy for the dancefloors. We love the rave-influenced sounds of

the 90s and wanted to make our own 2023 sound to bring back the same feelings and emotions we remembered from then, to share with all our fans, our ‘Friends’”

Image Credit: Meduza (Press) / Provided by Listen-Up PR