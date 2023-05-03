Mike Williams remakes 1983 hit ‘Living On Video’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe

Mike Williams has just released a fresh electronic remake of the 1983 hit ‘Living On Video’ by Trans-X. The track is out now via Spinnin’ Records.

Dutch studio wizard Mike Williams releases his rendition of Trans-X’s 1983 hit ‘Living On Video’, featuring DTale, in both an original and a club-oriented VIP Mix, a month after teasing it at Ultra Music Festival‘s Jacked Stage to the joy of the several thousand attendees occupying the stage’s packed dancefloor.

The track both pays homage to the original with its distinctive melody and revamps it with a fresh electronic flair, distorting the vocals and adding upbeat melodies while still managing to be, in a way, moody and mysterious. Williams’ club version incorporates a heavier bassline element for dancefloor appeal, bringing one of the 80s most-talked about songs to the modern club dancefloor. Mike has been playing different versions of this record in his sets for quite some time already, making it already a highly-anticipated release. This track is a follow-up to his collaboration with Afrojack ‘Alone’ from March this year.

Mike Williams’ breakthrough came in 2017 as his hit ‘Feel Good’, a collab with non-other than Felix Jaehn, went sky high on radio, in playlists and streams, and gathered so far over 155M streams on Spotify. ‘The Beat’, and ‘Wait Another Day’ with Mesto followed and turned into huge hits as well. Piece by piece, Mike is conquering the world with his incredible melodies, club bangers, and catchy radio hits.

Listen to the insane remix here.

Image Credit: Mike Williams (Press) / Provided by Unfolded PR