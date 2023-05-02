MR.BLACK continues album rollout with latest single, ‘The Machines’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 155

With the excitement of his upcoming full-length album growing among fans and fellow producers, MR.BLACK is continuing to deliver hard-hitting singles that keep the energy and anticipation up. The Israeli DJ and producer yet again showcases his energetic production style and diverse influences with his most recent single, ‘The Machines’.

The release of The Machines follows up the previous album’s singles, Flight 303, Party People, and the title track, Tranceformation, and continues using futuristic imagery and robotic voices to help convey the message. With The Machines, the track opens with a robotic voice repeating the ominous warning that “In the future, machines taking control,” before the psytrance beat kicks in following the word, “revolution.” The singles’ steady pulse of the kick above a swirling array of leads and synths delivers a rhythm that is both infectious and dark, perfectly fitting the theme of the topline.

As fans have heard with recent MR.BLACK singles, he is crafting tracks that will be staples of his live sets while also building a body of work that is meant to be bigger than the dance floor. As the album title states, this release is a Tranceformation, a musical story, and experience that transcends beyond the club and other borders to inject itself into the human story of change and technology. Listening to The Machines, it is hard not to envision the dystopian future laid out by James Cameron in his iconic Terminator movies, where Skynet evolves beyond the control of man, setting man against machine.

While the dark perils of the movie take place in 2029, here in the actual 2023, we as a society still have time to make practical and important decisions regarding technology and machines, and can enjoy the stark warning MR.BLACK offers over the pristine production. While fans around the world await the release of Tranceformation, The Machines is another example of the incredible music powers possessed by MR.BLACK.

Image Credit: Guy Sidi / Eclipse Media