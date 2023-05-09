Nicky Romero releases already fan-favorited track ‘Chapters’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 103

Nicky Romero has just released his highly anticipated and already fan-favorited track ‘Chapters‘, out now via Protocol Recordings.

The Dutch icon Nicky Romero is the king of building up anticipation in his tracks, but this time he’s been holding onto the release of his single ‘Chapters‘ since its debut at Tomorrowland in 2022. After nearly a year of teasing fans during his sets, most recently during his mainstage performance at Ultra Music Festival, the progressive house anthem is officially out just in time for prime festival season.

Opening with muted cinematic melodies that let the soulful vocals shine, ‘Chapters’ evolves into an uplifting, energetic, and exhilarating drop that’s sure to induce goosebumps. The record finds Nicky Romero in his true element following his dance-pop smash hit ‘Forever’ with Nico & Vinz, as well as the announcement of his first-ever open-to-close solo show entitled Nightvision to take place this December at AFAS Live Amsterdam.

After taking the world by storm with early hits such as ‘Legacy’ with Krewella and the #1 single ‘I Could Be The One’ with Avicii, Nicky Romero quickly proved that his talent is ever-evolving and here to stay. After launching his Protocol Recordings imprint in 2012, the renowned performer, producer, and label head continued his personal successes with a string of high-profile releases, ranging from collaborations with Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W, Timmy Trumpet, and Steve Aoki to remixes for the likes of Robin Schulz, Kygo, Rita Ora, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne and more. While showcasing his label’s roster via his weekly Protocol Radio show, Nicky Romero continues to innovate and evolve, and with his annual “Nicky Romero & Friends” ADE showcase and the launch of Monocule alter-ego, he keeps proving his ability to turn into gold everything he touches and continues to push boundaries with each show concept and new release, forever instilling himself as a dance music icon.

Listen to the new melodic house anthem here.

Image Credit: Anthony Canales