Nicky Romero, Jonas Blue & Nico Santos release ‘All You Need Is Love’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 189

Nicky Romero has teamed up with Jonas Blue and Nico Santos to release a summer-filled pick-me-up entitled ‘All You Need Is Love’ out now on Virgin Records and Universal Music.

Nicky Romero is back on Virgin Records/Universal Music with his uplifting dance-pop crossover single “All You Need Is Love,” for which he teamed up with dance-pop mainstay Jonas Blue and talented singer and producer Nico Santos. With three powerhouses behind it, one would expect this collaboration to be nothing short of magical, and it certainly delivers. Opening with soul-rendering vocals overtop organic melodies, the track swells to a euphoric, progressive crescendo with the chorus. Santos’ performance brings the hopeful lyrics to life perfectly, while Romero and Blue‘s respective production skills toe the line between electronic and pop genres. Nicky Romero premiered the track earlier this year at Ultra Music Festival‘s Main Stage when he brought Jonas out on stage, and its release has been highly anticipated ever since.

‘All You Need Is Love’ follows Nicky’s releases ‘I Hope That It Hurts’ with Norma Jean Martine, ‘Why Do I Call’, and ‘Nights With You’ on Virgin Records/Universal Music.

Speaking on the collaborative track, Romero states, “I really loved working with Jonas and Nico on this amazing record. They are both super-talented artists and are crushing it on each given occasion” he continues, “It was great to premiere ‘All You Need Is Love’ at Ultra Music Festival in Miami with Jonas back in March, and I’m happy we can finally share it with our fans and listeners around the globe”

Listen to the new track here.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Unfolded PR