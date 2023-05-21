Odesza will showcase ‘The Last Goodbye’ film on July 7th

By Chris Vuoncino 212

Odesza spent 2022 embarking on their first tour in several years and the largest of their storied career. The musical duo of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight duo took over large theaters and arenas across North America to deliver a visually stunning show set to the soundtrack of the group’s infectious melodies and rhythms.

While the fans who were fortunate enough to experience the show in person are fortunate to forever have those memories, many no doubt missed out on the experience and now Odesza is offering fans another chance to relive the energy and excitement of the tour. To celebrate and commemorate the massive trek last year, a special film has been created to showcase not only the live performance but also to capture behind-the-scenes moments and exclusive interviews with the group. Dubbed The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience, it will premiere in cinemas worldwide on July 7th, giving fans around the globe a chance to experience the music and the magic of Odesza live in concert on the big screen.

Details on showings and locations will be available later this month on May 25th, and fans will be able to purchase tickets for local events on that day as well. In the meantime, Odesza has made available official event t-shirts and posters to commemorate the film. With a runtime of one hour and 45 minutes, the film will give fans a complete concert experience, reliving the hit songs and exclusive edits and remixes that made the group’s last tour so memorable for those in attendance. As mentioned, tickets will go on sale on May 25th, at 10 am EST time, and fans can sign up for updates at the official event website to make sure they don’t miss out.

The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience is sure to be a can’t-miss event for Odesza fans around the world to relive the band’s incredible live show as well as gain an exciting insight into the group through interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience

In cinemas worldwide for one night only.

On sale May 25th. https://t.co/9BUmzAhO4v pic.twitter.com/H6HcNZfB4C — ODESZA (@odesza) May 18, 2023

Image Credit: Rukes.com