Oliver Heldens is taking over the decks at Bootshaus on May 26

By Samantha Reis 214

The phenomenal Oliver Heldens is returning to Bootshaus for a night full of rhythm and a good mood.

Bootshaus’ May programme is so hot it already feels like summer. The last weekend of the month will start full of beats with Oliver Heldens at the helm of the Bootshaus booth. The Dutch prodigy is returning to the German flagship club to deliver another one of his unforgettable performances. Oliver Heldens Pres. By Bootshaus takes place this Friday, May 26. The event starts at 11 pm and finishes at dawn, to get you into the weekend gliding. There are still tickets available, which you can find on the official website.

Oliver Heldens is, since his inception in 2013, a growing success. As a producer, Heldens is undoubtedly one of the most prophylactic and respected artists of his generation, being one of the most streamed artists. Behind the decks, his magic is equally contagious moving legions of fans all over the world. Oliver Heldens has already stepped on some of the world’s most coveted stages in recent years, including Bootshaus, where he now returns. For the evening of 26 May, expect the usual charismatic energy of Heldens.

Within house, his rhythm expands in all its spectrums. Electro house, future house, deep house, progressive house, there is no bpm too high or low for the Dutch artist. The mix of energies also includes some techno, to make you dance at every speed. Besides Oliver Heldens, there will be more names providing good music that night. In the Mainroom, you’ll be able to hear Avaion, Brandon and Dave Replay who will be Heldens’ support squad. Bootshaus resident Oliver Magenta will be on duty in another room for an exciting all night long. There’s no shortage of reasons to join the party.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Listen-Up PR