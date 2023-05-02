Oliver Heldens dons HI-LO alias for carnival-inspired track ‘BRAZIL’: Listen

By Ryan Ford 128

Oliver Heldens has brought techno flavours to the forefront with his new Latin-inspired single titled ‘BRAZIL’.

Releasing more new music under his HI-LO moniker, Oliver Heldens has delivered another powerful underground production in ‘BRAZIL’. If there is one thing that the Dutchman can do better than anybody, it is finding impeccable synergy between melodies in the top end of his productions and the percussion and bassline rhythms in the low end. ‘BRAZIL’ strikes the perfect balance once more, bringing a unique stylistic approach with carnival flavours complimenting HI-LO’s signature techno punch. One of his more authentic productions, it is sure to become a future fan favourite.

The track arrives shortly after his Ultra Brasil performance, during which he premiered the release, much to the awe of his South American fans. Beyond that, you’ll be sure to hear this one on heavy rotation this summer too, as he looks to tour the usual big-name festivals around Europe and beyond. The record will take pride of place among a number of his other 2023 releases, including the likes of ‘PURA VIDA’, ‘Arpeggio’, and ‘Nirvana’, his collaboration alongside Reinier Zonneveld.

Be sure to admire Oliver Helden’s production prowess once more below, as he brings the energy with his latest HI-LO production ‘BRAZIL’.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland