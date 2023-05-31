Parklife 2023 guide: acts you can’t miss out on

By Ellie Mullins 195

From Skrillex to Skream, Overmono to Sub Focus and many more, we’re highlighting just a few artists that you can’t miss at Parklife 2023, with just a few weeks to go until it gets underway.

With the 2023 edition of Parklife looming over the UK festival season with just days to go, it’s time to start planning everything from outfits down to who to see at every moment of the two days. With a lineup as jam-packed as Parklife, this can be overwhelming. This is why we’ve made a guide to some of the artists that you simply can’t miss. Whether you’re a techno fan, a drum & bass fan or otherwise, we’re catering to all spectrums of electronic music fans with this guide.

SATURDAY 10 JUNE

Skrillex – The Valley

One of Skrillex’s only UK festival appearances this year is taking place at Parklife 2023, and it goes without saying that the multifaceted legend is a must-see at any event. Since releasing a string of singles and not one, but two different albums this year (so far), there’s plenty of new material to get to hear live.

Fred again.. – The Valley

Playing just after Skrillex, this performance from Fred again.. is set to be extra special. Although he’s played Parklife before and is no stranger to the UK festival audience, he’ll be headlining this time so you can expect him to be going all out for this set. Be sure to get there early to secure a spot at the stage, as its no doubt set to be filled to the brim with him being on everyone’s to watch list.

Skream – Magic Sky

Also no stranger to the Parklife roster, everyone would agree that a Skream set is always top notch, but even more so when he plays to a UK festival crowd. As one of the UK’s best loved DJs and producers, he whips crowds up into a frenzy no matter where he plays, but Parklife will certainly be the place to see him at if any.

Wilkinson – Worried About Henry

If you’re only attending for the Saturday festivities, or just want to get your drum & bass fix in as early as possible, the Worried About Henry stage is the place to be, and especially during Wilkinson’s set. With many incredible acts playing before him and Andy C taking to the stage just after him, Wilkinson is set to keep the energy going, turning it up to even higher levels.

SUNDAY 11 JUNE

Jamie Jones b2b Michael Bibi – The Valley

These two acts are spectacular in their own rights when it comes to solo sets, but put them together and they’re bound to shake the earth with their insane blends of soundscapes. If the sound of this b2b between Jamie Jones and Michael Bibi isn’t enough, the fact that this set is a UK festival exclusive might pursuade you further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parklife (@parklife_festival)

Girls Don’t Sync – Parklife Presents: Parklife FM

There’s a high chance that you’ve seen this female DJ collective across your social media channels a lot over the past few months. As their popularity grows even further, Parklife 2023 is a great chance to see these powerhouses do what they do best at one of the UK’s biggest festivals. With unmatched garage vibes paired with classic anthems and more, their sets are for all types of electronic music lovers.

I Hate Models – XXL Presents

His relentless, energetic and unique blend of techno has made waves online and at all the biggest events across the globe lately. Also with a balanced mix of trance vibes, his sets are unpredictable in the best way. If you like techno, you know where to be at Parklife on Sunday 11 June.

Sub Focus – DnB All Stars & Metropolis

Another one for the drum & bass heads, Sub Focus takes over the DnB All Stars & Metropolis stage on Sunday. Just having dropped a new album, he’s got plenty of new sounds to set the stage alight with, and promise to bring an unforgettable set to the Parklife masses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parklife (@parklife_festival)

Parklife 2023 is about to sell out, so act fast and snag one of the last remaining tickets here.

Featured Image Credit: Sam Neill / provided by Parklife press