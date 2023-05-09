PLS&TY release emotive new single ‘New Color’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 150

PLS&TY have just released a brand new feel-good and emotive track entitled ‘New Color’, the second release from their upcoming EP ‘3 Days, 2 Nights’.

Following his comeback single ‘Party In My Head’ with Lost Boy, PLS&TY returns with the second track from his upcoming EP in the form of ‘New Color’. While matching the breezy vibes of its predecessor, ‘New Color’ takes on a more emotive focus, with sultry but also soulful vocals that talk of the bright light that someone or something can bring into a dark world. From a sonic perspective, the track rides on organic melodies and piano-led instrumentals with a softly undulating bassline, making it the perfect one to put on while you’re driving with the windows down on a beautiful day.

“It’s about feeling vulnerable and alone like everything exists bleakly in black-and-white until someone or something special fills everything up with new color & life,” says Tommy Leas (PLS&TY).

PLS&TY took the last 2 years to focus heavily on the NFT space, where he co-designed skateboard deck NFTs for Tony Hawk, as well as visuals for celebrity athletes like Floyd Mayweather and even members of Congress. Most recently, PLS&TY’s NFT projects were referenced in Billboard at the #3 and #10 positions of Top Music NFT Sales in August and September of 2022 alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and David Bowie.

Stay tuned for the full ‘3 Days, 2 Nights’ EP dropping soon on Seeking Blue. For now, listen to their new song here.

Image Credit: PLS&TY (Press) / Provided by Unfodled PR