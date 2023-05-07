Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to induct Kate Bush, Missy Elliot, DJ Kool Herc, and Chaka Khan

By Chris Vuoncino 175

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame established back in 1983, has been an iconic and at times controversial gatekeeper for some of music’s biggest stars and influencers throughout the years. The 2023 induction class continues to showcase some of the variety and broadening recognition of various genres which has been a growing theme in recent years.

Headlining this year’s class will no doubt be 90s rockers Rage Against The Machine, whose politically fueled anthems continue to resonate with new generations despite their semi-hiatus status now going on two decades. Beyond them, the Hall is recognizing Missy Elliot and Kate Bush for their work and incredible careers, inducting them in the performer category alongside Rage as well as Willie Nelson, George Michael, The Spinners, and Sheryl Crow. For Kate Bush, the honor comes less than a year after her 1985 single, Running Up That Hill, became an unlikely hit song thanks to its inclusion in the TV show Stranger Things. Bush shared a statement on her website regarding her excitement at being inducted:

“I have to admit I’m completely shocked at the news of being inducted into the Hall Of Fame! It’s something I just never thought would happen. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. It means a great deal that you would think of me. It’s such a huge honour. Now as part of the initiation ceremony I get to find out about the secret handshake… there is one, right?”

Missy Elliot will also be joining Bush as a performer inducted, as her iconic career has long made her a cultural icon and tastemaker, beginning with her early works with Timbaland and continued success in music and a variety of industries. In her statement, she noted the significance not just of her induction but also of two other important cultural occurrences:

“This year’s incredible group of inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock’n’roll. We are honoured that this November’s induction ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of hip-hop.”

Beyond that, one of hip-hop’s earliest influencers and creators, DJ Kool Herc, known for his iconic work on the turntables, will be recognized with a Musical Influence Award, while Chaka Khan will receive a Musical Excellence Award alongside legendary writers and producers Bernie Taupin and Al Kooper.

The official Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony will take place November 3rd at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Image Credit: Atlantic Records via Wikimedia Commons | License: Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-SA 4.0)