San Holo and AURORA ‘BRING BACK THE COLOR’ with vibrant new collaboration: Listen

By Ellie Mullins

“ BRING BACK THE COLOR” is about yearning for vibrancy whenever your world gets darker, ” says San Holo of his new collaboration with multifaceted pop artist AURORA.

Looking firmly towards the future and the next chapter of the San Holo project, the Dutch producer has announced his next project ‘Existential Dance Music,’ and it all kicks off with an emotional, vibrant and upbeat collaboration between Norwegian singer-songwriter AURORA. As we begin to welcome in the warm rays of the summer months, ‘BRING BACK THE COLOR‘ couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Music has always been a way for me to express feelings that I can’t describe with just words… Words alone rarely capture something’s pure essence and music seems to get a lot closer to capturing those feelings. Life is so existential by nature; We’re all looking for meaning in this world, and I’m fascinated by our personal journey of finding purpose. At the end of the day, we all wanna see the light and feel connected to our true selves and the world around us; We want to feel at peace. Existential Dance Music is all about this journey through life. Our journey to light. The lows, the highs, the hellos, the goodbyes…” – San Holo

Never one to shy away from emotions and raw human life experiences when it comes to fuelling his sound, San Holo is redefining what the word EDM means, taking the self-labeled “Post-EDM” vibe and pushing it further. With the lead single ‘BRING BACK THE COLOR,’ he’s bridging the gap between his older sound (think ‘Light,’ ‘We Rise,’ etc.) and his soundscapes of more recent years, creating an anthem that is equal parts festival ready and emotional.

‘BRING BACK THE COLOR’ is just the start of a new project, which you can find out more about here. Ahead of more information, you can stream the new single below.

Image Credit: provided by press