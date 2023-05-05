Skrillex looks to do more 5 hour sets in the future: “One of the best days of my life”

By Chris Vuoncino

Skrillex has held a place amongst dance music’s most elite and revered producers and DJs for over a decade now, but his 2023 has catapulted him even further into rarified air with his new releases and incredible performances. For most fans, the end of the eight-year drought since his last album was more than enough to solidify the return of the producer, but Sonny Moore, aka Skrillex, has also utilized the return to put on several iconic performances.

When Skrillex first revealed that fans would get to hear his new album, Quest For Fire, in mid-February, he spent the week leading up to the release putting on various pop-up shows across New York City with fellow producers Four Tet and Fred Again.., culminating in a massive 5-hour set at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden. With the surprise release of a second album, Don’t Get Too Close, that same weekend, it seemed as though Skrillex fans couldn’t ask for more from the DJ. The good news kept coming, as it appears that two more albums can be expected this year, Skrillex joined up with Fred Again.. and Four Tet for a closing set at Coachella, and he played the first of his Evening with Skrillex shows at Red Rocks in Colorado.

For the Red Rocks show, his first solo show of the year, he performed another 5-hour set, this time without the assistance of friends, playing tracks from across his long and storied music career, as well as many new edits and productions. With the excitement and buzz of the evening still fresh for those lucky enough to have attended, Skrillex took to social media to discuss the excitement of the evening, and the possibility of more sets like it in the future:

“My first “Evening with” AKA 5 hour set open to close. TBH I had no idea what I was going to do … had no idea if I was going to love it or regret it. But it was honestly one of the best days of my life. Huggee love to all that came out , the atmosphere was magical Should I do it again? If so where?”

Image Credit: <a href=”https://www.instagram.com/antho_lrpn/”>Anthony Lrpn