Skrillex, Fred again.. & Four Tet iconic Coachella 2023 performance is now available [Video]

By Chris Vuoncino 466

Starting with the now iconic Boiler Room set from Fred Again.. in early 2022, the hype surrounding the Pangbourne House Mafia, which includes Fred Again.. as well as Skrillex and Four Tet, built to massive levels in the following months. When Skrillex finally revealed that he would be releasing his new album in early 2023, the three artists joined forces for one of the most memorable weeks in the history of dance music.

The build-up to the release of Skrillex’s album, Quest For Fire, saw him take over New York City alongside Four Tet and Fred Again.. for a handful of pop-up performances that culminated in a massive 5-hour event during a sold-out Madison Square Garden event over the weekend. As the entire dance community got lost in the energy and excitement of the trio’s movements that week, it was uncertain when the three producers would return to the stage again. Two months, and one chaotic opening weekend at Coachella later, the Pangbourne House Mafia would be tapped to close out weekend two, replacing Frank Ocean as the closing act on Sunday night. The last-minute addition was a welcome surprise for electronic music fans everywhere and an iconic moment for the three producers and dance music in general.

This year, for the first time ever, every set from Coachella was live-streamed across six YouTube Channels, allowing fans who couldn’t make the trek to the California desert to experience the incredible music and event. Unfortunately, segments of Skrillex, Fred Again.., and Four Tet’s set was plagued by audio issues throughout the broadcast, with fans taking to social media to decry the sound. The trio revealed that they would be releasing the full performance, but would work to fix the audio, and now the day has come when fans can relive the hour and a half of musical magic that took place to close out Coachella.

Stream the full set of Skrillex, Fred Again.., and Four Tet live from Coachella below!

Image Credit: Anthony Lrpn