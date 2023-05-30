Spag Heddy releases melodic dubstep single ‘Never Thought’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe

Spag Heddy explores the myriad of human emotions with his newest single ‘Never Thought‘ featuring Micah Martin, from his forthcoming album ‘The Noodle Effect’.

The Netherlands-born and Spain-based Spag Heddy has been cooking up dubstep hits since 2011 when his club bangers quickly got the attention of fans and industry tastemakers alike. With Skrillex, Rusko, Excision and others counted among his inspirations, Spag has gained widespread acclaim for his hard-hitting and yet melodic style that always feels fresh and forward-thinking.

Spag Heddy returns with his new single ‘Never Thought’, for which he teamed up with rock/alt-pop singer Micah Martin of The Zealots band. The track follows a slightly different direction for Spag, who has previously focused on intensive bass and unique house sounds, in that it is less of a headbanging anthem than a saga through human emotion. Opening with wistful vocals and piano melodies, he then builds into a cinematic dubstep-style drop with some grimy synth effects that serve to truly embody the full and complex spectrum of feelings within the song. ‘Never Thought‘ may be Spag Heddy‘s most emotional release to date and follows his recent release ‘Sorry’, both of which are from his upcoming debut studio album ‘The Noodle Effect’ coming out on June 16th.

Speaking on the collaborative track, Spag Heddy states, “I wanted to make a song that didn’t focus on basslines but rather on a grand, majestic melodic theme. Micah’s powerful voice and big, atmospheric style were the perfect fit for this one”

Listen to the new track here.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Unfolded PR