Sub Focus releases highly anticipated album ‘Evolve’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 215

Sub Focus finally releases his highly anticipated album ‘Evolve’ featuring the UK top 30 hit ‘Ready to Fly’.

London-based Nicolaas Douwma better known by his stage name of Sub Focus has been a dominating factor in the world of drum & bass since his musical breakout and debut back in 2003. Now over 2 decades into his successful career, the producer and DJ is finally gracing fans and further listeners a far his brand new LP titled ‘Evolve’.

Marking as Sub Focus’ 3rd solo LP and following that of the 2020 collaborative album of ‘Portals’ with Wilkinson, ‘Evolve’ contains 14 tracks including the UK top 30 hit ‘Ready to Fly’ alongside Dimension. Running at a total of 54 minutes, ‘Portals’ takes the listener on a wonderous journey, showcasing Sub Focus’ producing versatility with tracks containing persuasive bass, majestic melodies and as well as nostalgic elements from the producer’s continuing 90s inspiration. The DJ and producer never fails to enlist some of the industry’s top talents, and ‘Evolve’ is no different containing a number of collaborative tracks such as ‘Secrets’ with Camelphat and Culture Shock as well as ‘Don’t Want To Come Down’ with LOWES.

To celebrate the release of ‘Evolve’ Sub Focus doing numerous dj sets and signings across the UK and is hosting an intimate and immersive launch party, taking place at the new London venue W1 Curates Studios you can find all the information to that here. ‘Evolve’ by Sub Focus is out now on EMI Records and you can check it out for yourself on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Don’t forget to let us know what you think.

Image Credit: Sub Focus / Jack Beadle PR Ltd.