Swedish House Mafia begin new chapter with release of ‘See The Light’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 935

While the members of the Swedish House Mafia officially reunited at Ultra Music Festival 2018, many fans wouldn’t feel the full impact of their return until 2022, when the group finally released new music and embarked on their first world tour in nearly a decade. With the release of their debut album, Paradise Again, the group reminded fans of why they are amongst the most influential acts in the history of dance music.

For Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello, standing still is never an option, even as the Swedish House Mafia celebrated its monumental return, the individual members have continued to release new music in the interim, as well as perform solo sets around the globe. This relentless work ethic now sees the group beginning their post-Paradise Again era of music, releasing their first new music of the year and showcasing a unique sound and energy on the track, See The Light. If Paradise Again was the hard-hitting collection of house tracks built for the arenas and festival stages the group is accustomed to occupying, the new single sees them take the foot off the gas pedal, following the more mellow path of their Turn On The Lights again collaborator Fred Again..

Featuring the smooth vocals of Fridayy, the new single is a more mellow musical journey for the legendary producers, crafting a vibe that will play out better on playlists and in touching cinematic scenes than the crushing energy for which the group is known on stage. With the success of Fred Again.., as well as the mellow side of Skrillex shown on his 2023 album, Don’t Get Too Close, this may be the sound of the future, as artists look to expand beyond the bass-heavy tracks that define festival stages but don’t always translate as well into the day to day lives of listeners.

With the release of See The Light, it seems Swedish House Mafia are ready to begin another year of new music to build upon their already legendary legacy and fans should be ready to expect the unexpected.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications