Swedish House Mafia announce new tour dates across South America

By Chris Vuoncino 133

While the Swedish House Mafia officially ended their hiatus when they closed out Ultra Music Festival in 2018, it wasn’t until 2022 that the trio would finally embark upon a world tour and finally deliver new music to the masses. As the trio of Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello continue to build upon their already legendary career together, they have finally announced a proper return to South America for a run of tour dates.

In a recent social media post, the Swedish House Mafia announced that they would be returning to Brazil, Peru, Columbia, and Mexico for a short run of dates before the end of the year. As the duo has been performing across Europe and North America since they reunited in 2018, they know that there are still many fans around the world who are anticipating shows in their home countries. Fans in South America can finally celebrate the return of one of dance’s most influential and important acts when the Swedish House Mafia touch down in Bogota for their first show in the region on October 27th. Their post shouted out the region and the trio’s excitement to return:

“South America we’ve been missing you!! It’s finally time for us to come back! Everyone knows you’re one of the best crowds in the world… Let’s make up for lost time and create new memories together”

The short-run is part of a limited number of shows that will bring the full power of the Swedish House Mafia together in 2023, as the individual members will maintain full touring schedules while the group seems to be more selective following their busy 2022. While ticketing information and on-sale dates have yet to be released, be sure to follow the Swedish House Mafia via social media, and stay up to date with the venue’s website for more information. Check out the full tour itinerary below.

Swedish House Mafia South America Tour Dates 2023:

Coliseo Live, Bogota, Columbia – October 27

Campo Marte Reforma, Mexico City, Mexico – October 28

Estado San Marcos, Lima , Peru – November 3

Allianz Park Stadium, São Paolo, Brazil – November 4

Image Credit: Rukes.com