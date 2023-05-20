Swedish House Mafia tease new track ‘See The Light’

By Nicole Pepe 211

The iconic trio Swedish House Mafia has just announced the release of a brand new track coming soon entitled ‘See The Light’.

The anticipated release comes just after the release of their head-turning album ‘Paradise Again’, which dropped on July 16th, 2021. It’s hard to believe it’s already been two years since the group announced their return to the stage, but fans are eagerly awaiting the newest project SHM has in the works.

As the trio, consisting of Steve Angello, Axwell, and Sebastian Ingrosso continue to revolutionize dance music with their outstanding performances and cutting-edge music production techniques, the announcement of ‘See The Light’ has only solidified that the group is here to stay. The release date at the time of writing is still unknown, however, fans can expect nothing but the best from the superstar group.

While the world waits for the next chapter of Swedish House Mafia, the group surprised fans not only with the announcement of the impending single release but with a special edition of their radio show ‘Paradise Again Radio’, where the group explored the possibilities for the future of the trio, which included subtly dropped hints of new music on the way.

To watch the live stream where they announced the soon-to-be-released track ‘See The Light‘, you can click this link here and use the password ‘MAFIA’ to gain access.

Image Credit: Rukes.com