The Chemical Brothers set to make Arcadia debut at Glastonbury Festival 2023

By Gustavo Cristobal 89

The Chemical Brothers have been confirmed for Glastonbury Festival as Arcadia Spectacular reveals their lineup for 2023.

Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, more commonly known as the electronic duo The Chemical Brothers, have been confirmed to play an exclusive DJ Set at Arcadia Friday, June 23. The Arcadia lineup at this year’s Glastonbury Festival also features MK, Floating Points, Hybrid Minds, Shy FX, Wilkinson with Adapt and many more.

Arcadia, the 50-ton fire-breathing spider, features a spectacular array of effects, from firing C02 to scorching pyrotechnics to moveable limbs and lasers that light up the sky above festival goers. Organizers have announced via Twitter that the spider will be entirely run by recyclable energy for the first time ever.

“The Spider’s built on creative recycling and now she’s got transformation running through her veins. This year, the entire Arcadia field runs on recycled energy – waste cooking oil turned to high-grade biofuel.” – Arcadia Spectacular on Twitter

The Chemical Brothers’ upcoming performance follows the duo being forced to cancel their set at last year’s Glastonbury Festival. The reasoning behind their cancellation was due to Tom Rowlands contracting COVID-19 at the time. Fans of the duo will definitely have their performance on the top of their “can’t miss” list. Glastonbury Festival 2023 will take place from Wednesday, June 21 through Sunday, Jun 25, and is set to be headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John. Other artists on the main lineup include Lana Del Ray, Lil Nas X, Fred Again.., Fatboy Slim and Rudimental.