The Akai MPC X Just Got a Special Edition Makeover

The Akai MPC X SE is a musical instrument that has been making waves in the world of beat making. This instrument has been designed to help its users craft the perfect beats and produce records that can be used in a wide range of musical genres. The instrument features a large 10.1-inch multi-touch display that makes it easy to create and edit beats of all types. The display is highly responsive, which means that the various parameters built into the instrument can be precisely adjusted with nothing more than the touch of a finger.

One of the finest features of the Akai MPC X SE is its ability to load and play multiple plugins at the same time. In a world where “one-man-band” stage setups are becoming increasingly popular, this makes it the perfect fit for any artist wishing to control several sounds at once, while also being able to add unique effects and tones that make their beats truly unique. Furthermore, the instrument also has a large physical control surface that is very ergonomic, making it an extremely user-friendly tool for making beats on the fly.

Another impressive feature of the Akai MPC X SE is its ability to record and edit audio. The instrument houses a built-in audio interface that allows users to capture audio directly from any instrument or microphone. They can then use intuitive editing tools to manipulate the audio in a way that fits in with their beat. The instrument also comes with a wide range of built-in effects, including EQ, compression, reverb, and delay. These effects are great for adding extra layers of depth and character to any song that will make them sound more professional and polished.

Anyone wishing to make the Akai MPC X SE the next weapon in their musical arsenal will be asked to fork up $2,499. That may seem like a lot, however, the buyer is essentially receiving a DAW, interface, MIDI pad, and a computer all in one package, which means that the hefty price tag is worth every penny. Likewise, anyone who finds this price to fall out of their budget has the option to opt into a layaway plan through Affirm for as low as $87 per month.

