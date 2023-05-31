Relieve the full Tiësto set from EDC 2023: Watch

By Chris Vuoncino 157

While it is wild to think that the career of Tiësto is older than many of the fans that descended upon Las Vegas for EDC 2023, it is a true testament to his artistry and evolution that he remains such an icon and legend at these events. With a brand new album of radio-friendly singles delivered earlier this year, Tiësto once again took to the stage at EDC ready to showcase the energy and magic that continue to make him a must-see act.

For EDC 2023, Tiësto leaned heavily on his recent output, as well as a plethora of records from his friends and fellow producers, showcasing a wide variety of singles, edits, and remixes to flesh out his 80 minutes on stage. Things begin in earnest early on as the familiar voice of Lil’ Jon blares through the speakers to officially announce the Dutch DJ taking the stage before he goes directly into an ID featuring R3HAB to officially set the tone. Navigating through a collection of Big Room and House anthems, he expertly delivers massive sing-a-longs through acapella’s and edits of hits from The Weeknd and Kid Cudi, mixed in expertly with remixes and scene staples that ignite the audience.

The evolution of Tiësto and his music is often debated, as many fans long for the early trance sound that he built his career upon, yet his transition to Big Room, radio-ready singles has been well executed, and the success of singles such as The Business and Hot In It from his recent album, Drive, speaks to his ability to grow and remain relevant to audiences new and old. At EDC 2023, he leans into this latest version of himself, showcasing many newer productions and edits, with a setlist that hits hard from the opening moments and allows the DJ in Tiësto to showcase his keen skills for crafting an incredible set.

Image Credit: Rukes.com