Tina Turner receives tributes from some of the biggest names in music

By Chris Vuoncino 396

As the news of the passing of Tina Turner made its way around the world, millions who have been touched by her incredible voice and long career mourned her both publicly and privately. Beyond her legion of loyal fans, many of her musical peers, both of her generation and the many that followed paid tribute to the late icon.

The long line of musicians who took to social media and the internet to share their thoughts and love for Tina Turner truly highlights the impact and power that she exemplified as both an artist and a human. With tributes and condolences pouring in from all corners of the music industry, it was a truly empowering display of love following the tragic news. Amongst tributes from the likes of Brian Wilson, Billy Corgan, Mariah Carey, Kid Cudi, Sheila E., Bette Middler, and Questlove, came pointed tributes from some of the women for whom Turner truly helped pave a path in the music industry.

The current Queen herself, Beyonce added this to her website:

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

The Yeah Yeah Yeah’s frontwoman, Karen O took to Instagram to celebrate Tina Turner:

“It’s so hard to say goodbye 💧would’ve preferred you sticking around forever Tina 🤍you, my very first introduction to a rock Goddess, the sheer power of your irrepressible spirit seared in forever. Thank you and rest easy.”

Angela Bassett, who stared as Turner in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It? wrote:

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?”

There were also touching words from the Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, who said:

“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

While words can’t do justice to quantify the legacy and impact of Tina Turner, she will be forever remembered through her music and inspiration.

Image Credit: Les Zg via Wikimedia Commons | License: Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-SA 4.0)