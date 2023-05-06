Ultra Europe unveils phase 2 lineup featuring Alesso, Axwell, DJ Snake and more

By Samantha Reis 136

Ultra Europe has unveiled phase 2 of its star-studded lineup, adding some of the biggest international electronic music acts.

Summer is fast approaching and with it some of the biggest festivals of the season. One of the reference festivals of the summer is undoubtedly Ultra Europe, which returns this year to Split, in Croatia, for its ninth edition from 7 to 9 July. Ultra Europe expects this to be the best edition ever and the lineup does justice to this omen.

The first revelation of the lineup already made it clear that they are not messing around and that a mega, complete edition is coming, full of big names and with some interesting surprises. In the first batch, were revealed names like Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Boris Brejcha, Charlotte de Witte, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Timmy Trumpet and also Carl Cox, who will bring to Ultra Europe his hybrid live concept. Now, in the second phase of the lineup, more big names are added to the already well-filled artist list. Headliners include Swedes Alesso and Axwell, Frenchmen DJ Snake and Tchami, two-time GRAMMY nominee Steve Aoki, the versatile Oliver Heldens, American Gryffin and German hitmaker Zedd.

This roster update also introduces a highly interesting set of supporting acts, including deep house queen Nora En Pure, Future Rave icon Morten, the legendary Fedde Le Grand, Italians Enrico Sangiuliano and Mathame, and HI-LO, Oliver Heldens’ dark-techno moniker.



Tier 2 for Ultra Europe is already sold out but tier 3 is now available on the official website. The GA three-day ticket is currently on sale for €199, the three-day VIP ticket for €389 and the ultimate seven-day Destination Ultra ticket for €349. With the unveiling of phase 2 of the lineup, tickets are sure to fly. Make sure you get yours now.

Destination Ultra 2023 Schedule:

Friday, July 7-Sunday, July 9 – ULTRA Europe at Park Mladeži Stadium, Split

Monday, July 10 – Regatta Party at 585 Club, Bol, Brač

Tuesday, July 11– ULTRA Beach at Carpe Diem Beach Club, Pakleni Islands, Hvar

Tuesday, July 11 – RESISTANCE Hvar at Carpe Diem Beach Club, Pakleni Islands, Hvar

Wednesday, July 12 – RESISTANCE Vis – Destination Ultra Closing Party at Fort George, Vis

Image Credit: Rukes.com