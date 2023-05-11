UNTOLD Festival reveals full line-up of performers and DJs for 2023 edition

By Chris Vuoncino 254

The UNTOLD Festival is making its return to Transylvania, Romania for the 8th edition of its event this year in the first week of August. Event organizers have now revealed many of the mainstage live performers and DJs who will be on hand to entertain the crowds over the weekend.

With eight stages and over 250 acts expected to perform over the course of the weekend in August, the UNTOLD Festival delivers a diverse line-up of acts from all over the globe and covers all genres and styles of music. On the festival’s GALAXY Stage, which is dedicated to Techno, attendees will be treated to DJ sets from Amelie Lens, Camel Phat, KASIA, Boris Brejcha, and many more. The event has added Mathame, Amber Broos, Ann Clue, Kasia, Sublee, Charlie, Priku, and Sit to the stage’s line-up, ensuring that the genre is well represented.



For the festival’s Main Stage, attendees will have access to a massive collection of acts delivering DJ sets and live performances. From the dance music world, international stars such as Alesso, Armin van Buuren, ZHU, and David Guetta will be sure to deliver hard-hitting sets from the Main Stage for the Romanian audience. The stage’s line-up will also be interspersed with live acts and performers from around the world, with Imagine Dragons and French Montana already slated to appear, the event has also announced performances from Bebe Rexha, Ava Max, FERG, Years & Years, and WizTheMc.

There will no doubt be palpable anticipation in the air all weekend as both Bebe Rexha and David Guetta will be making appearances, as they are still riding the high of their global smash hit, I’m Good (Blue), which quickly amassed billions of global streams worldwide. With the festival still a few months away, now is the time to secure passes and make travel plans as UNTOLD Festival 2023 is sure to be a can’t-miss event.

Image Credit: Provided by UNTOLD Festival