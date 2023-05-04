Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza have kicked off the 2023 Ibiza season with record-breaking numbers

By Chris Vuoncino 89

While festivals like Tomorrowland and Ultra Music represent some of the key individual events of the dance music calendar, the island of Ibiza represents the heart of the music for many fans and DJs. As the world continues to revel in the post-pandemic world of live music again, Ibiza 2023 kicked off its season with a massive joint party headlined by some of the world’s biggest acts.

For Ibiza, parties, music, and fun is what is expected, and Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza looked to start the 2023 season with a massive joint party that featured Black Coffee, Eric Prydz, Honey Dijon, Paul Kalkbrenner, and many more. Titled The Signal, the party took place across both clubs on April 29th and welcomed more than 13,000 fans to the event. With the massive influx of guests, it is a promising start to the new season, especially for an island, that according to the IMS Ibiza Business report, has already seen massive increases in revenues and ticket sales from pre-pandemic levels.

Of course, the Signal Party is only the beginning, as clubs in Ibiza are expecting over 1.5 million visitors to the region to experience the beautiful beaches and world-class entertainment that is on display every night. For Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, two of the most prominent establishments, guests can expect entertainment from the likes of Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Black Coffee, and a unique, HOLO experience from Eric Prydz designed specifically for Hï Ibiza’s production and room.

Ushuaïa will also be celebrating a milestone as it is going into the tenth year of its underground residency, ANTS. ANTS 10 YEARS STRONG is set to run throughout the season, starting on May 6th and extending all the way through to September 30th, as it continues to deliver unique line-ups and artists from around the world.

With the opening weekend in the books, there is sure to be plenty more excitement to come from the island of Ibiza throughout 2023.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications