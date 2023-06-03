We Rave You x Noa Beach Club present MORTEN premieres with a sold-out show

The We Rave You x Noa Beach Club residency in Croatia got off to a rousing start with a sold-out night headed by MORTEN.

This summer, We Rave You has teamed up with Noa Beach Club for an exciting and hot residency in Croatia. We Rave You x Noa Beach Club present MORTEN will span five dates. The grand premiere took place on 26 May with a sold-out show that everyone will remember for a long time.

As one of the biggest media platforms for electronic music, We Rave You will help make the festival season even more exciting. Noa Beach Club is one of Croatia’s leading entertainment destinations and We Rave You’s partner in this exclusive residency, headlined by the unrivalled MORTEN.

A pioneer of the Future Rave sound along with David Guetta, MORTEN has proven his power not only with a string of powerful releases that add up to more than 4 million monthly Spotify listeners but also with his bombastic performances. For this exciting residency, MORTEN was expected to create an energetic atmosphere, and he delivered. The grand debut of We Rave You x Noa Beach Club present MORTEN was magical and set the tone for the events to follow.

There will be five dates, five festivals, and five unmissable concepts with music as an integral part.

Under the Spring Break Island trademark, many bangers were heard, and many dancing and great moments were immortalised on 26 May. MORTEN came armed with great tunes and his natural charisma. To the sound of ‘Titanium‘, the Noa Beach Club floated in unison and the energy was tense to the breaking point. MORTEN’s intimate interaction with the audience added intensity to this first night of his promising residency.

MR.BLACK also made his presence felt at Noa Beach Club, accompanied by his infectious trance vibe. In anticipation of the release of his debut album, ‘TRANCEFORMATION’, the DJ and producer took advantage of the crowd’s infectious energy to test out some ID and get music lovers jumping to the sound of some of his hits.

Regretting not being able to witness this event for yourself? Don’t miss out on the next one. Get your tickets here and find out the remaining dates of We Rave You x Noa Beach Club present MORTEN below. Come and join in the fun:

Austria Goes Zrce – 18 July

Circus Maximus Festival – 25 July

Bavaria Goes Zrce – 2 August

Sunscape – 8 August

