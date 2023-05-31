We Rave You is hosting a stage at ‘World Club Dome – Atlantis Edition’ for its sophomore year

After last year’s resounding success, We Rave You is back as a stage host at the BigCityBeats World Club Dome.

Yes, we did it again. We Rave You has once again teamed up with the World Club Dome presented by BigCityBeats to host a stage and deliver the highest quality music with an incredible lineup. World Club Dome – Atlantis Edition will take place in Frankfurt from 9 to 11 June. If you do not have your tickets yet, wait no longer and secure yours now on the official website. There are various packages available to suit all tastes and budgets.

The World Club Dome is not just an event. It has been voted the number 1 festival in Germany and the number 11 festival in the world. This year, the World Club Dome celebrates its tenth edition and does not skimp on grandiosity. To celebrate this milestone, the festival has prepared a very special Atlantis Edition. Based on Greek mythology and a mystical island empire, the anniversary edition of the World Club Dome brings the best music to Frankfurt’s city centre. Around 180,000 music lovers and 250 artists are expected to spread across 25 stages, one of which will be curated by We Rave You.

Last summer, We Rave You hosted one of the stages of the Las Vegas edition of the World Club Dome with a series of stunning performances. Now the tradition continues in Germany with a strong lineup of artists. Join us on Saturday 10 June to experience the biggest club in the world.

We Rave You Stage Timetable:

14:00 – 15:00 Neptunica

15:00 – 16:00 Sammy Porter

16:00 – 17:00 Mark Sixma

17:00 – 18:00 KEVU

18:00 – 19:00 STVW

19:00 – 20:00 MR BLACK

20:00 – 21:00 Olly James

21:00 – 22:00 Spacedriver

The afternoon begins with the hurricane of the seas Neptunica. The happy-hardcore phenomenon, which counts almost 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, impressed with hits like ‘Love Is Gone‘ and ‘Marble‘ as well as a rendition of ‘The Rhythm of the Night‘. The baton is passed to house prodigy Sammy Porter, who has penned hits like ‘Inta Outta‘, ‘Reflections‘ and ‘Ain’t Nobody Else‘, which received a remix by Secondcity. The owner of a mainstage musicality and with important collaborations in the scene is Mark Sixma. In March he was one of the stars at our crossover event during Miami Music Week with the Florida Panthers and now he’s working with We Rave You again. The W&W‘s label Rave Culture will be represented twice, with the versatile duo KEVU and also STVW, the author of ‘Lovers on The Run‘ with Tungeevag.

Next up is another heavyweight ally of We Rave You, MR BLACK not only participated in our event with the Florida Panthers but also joined us for our Noa Beach Club residency in Croatia. This has been an explosive year for this trance master with sold-out shows and anticipation for his debut album ‘Tranceformation‘. Representing the hard sounds is Olly James. Tireless in the streams, he has caused a stir with his collaboration with Hardwell ‘The Seduction‘ EP. Spacedriver has the honour of closing the We Rave You stage. The German hardstyle artist is a rising star who is making a splash with his single ‘Galaxy‘ and will be kicking up dust on 10 June.

So there’s no shortage of good reasons to be at the World Club Dome – Atlantis Edition. Don’t miss it.

Image Credit: Julien Duval