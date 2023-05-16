Wellkrow delights on melancholic new single, “Sweet Lies”

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 173

Romania’s Wellkrow has spent the past several years perfecting his craft. “Sweet Lies”, his latest offering, blends old school vibes with a melancholic mood to create a progressive house anthem you won’t forget anytime soon.

Pulsating yet languished, this new single presents a delicate balance between the clear pain and disappointment displayed in the lyrics (“Tell me all those sweet lies”) and the sheer ecstasy of the dancefloor. It’s a song that’s absolutely saturated with emotion and drama, all of which comes to a head every time the massive, incredibly catchy drop hits. A potential progressive house classic in the making.

Wellkrow, who’s been making music since 2015, said that the idea for the track dates back two years. He first established himself a few years ago thanks to a unique blend of future bounce and progressive house that he’s dubbed “progressive bounce”. Since reaching the top of Spinnin’ Records talent pool with a pair of singles, the DJ/producer has moved back to making progressive house, delivering exhilarating and energetic sets.

Image credit: Wellkrow (press)

