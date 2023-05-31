WHALES celebrates 10 years of the project and new EP, F****n’

By Chris Vuoncino

Any artist will tell you that the path to success is rarely an easy one, often filled with both personal and professional obstacles that one must endure in order to grow. For the Israeli producer WHALES, his journey is much bigger than pushing past the gatekeepers of music, fashion, and art, and now that he’s celebrating 10 years in the industry, he is ready to open up about his personal struggles while celebrating his latest release, F****n’ EP.

Born in Israel as Tal Rochman, the young producer’s life was unfortunately greatly impacted by the strife and wars of the region, specifically the Gaza War or Operation Strife Lead, for which the events of 2008 led to increased bouts of PTSD for the then 8-year-old Rochman. His ailments continued as he was struck with Tourette’s syndrome, but unfortunately, the doctors of Israeli were poorly versed in the disease and he struggled to understand his symptoms. Fortunately, he found music, latching onto the Darbuka (Goblet drum), but despite his incredible prowess on the instrument, his physical ailments made performing difficult, if not impossible, leading him to take solace in the digital music world, losing himself in the world of FL Studio.

While day-to-day life continued to be a struggle, music became a larger point of interest and focus for Rochman who opted to launch his project Sex Whales back in 2013, allowing him to feel a sense of normalcy beyond his otherwise fractured existence, often depending upon a team of doctors and his own mother to accomplish every day activities such as eating and bathing. While doctors continued to monitor him, diagnosing him with OCD, Autism, multiple anxieties, and depression, music continued to be a driving point and he was able to build up a very respectable following by 2015. This dedication led to a critical moment in the career of WHALES, as he was asked to perform at his first major festival in Paris. While elated at the prospect, he was still very much under the care of his mother at home and was even warned that the trip could be fatal to his many ailments.

Deciding that the experience of performing live in Paris was worth more than an existence spent in his childhood bed, he took the trip alone, giving a spirited performance in front of thousands of soon-to-be new fans. The elation and success of the show led WHALES to find a new strength, not only taking his first shower alone that evening but finding a new wave of momentum and possible outlet for his many disabilities. Now, a decade since first launching Sex Whales, the Israeli producer has racked up billions of streams while touring around the world. Although he still faces a daily struggle, it is through music that he finds a center and focuses that truly helps him lead a more normal life. As WHALES finally reveals his own personal story of struggle, strife, and growth, he celebrates with an exciting new collection of tracks, the F****n’ EP out now!

Image Credit: Press photo/ provided by GetIn! PR