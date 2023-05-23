W&W and VINAI join forces for huge new track ‘Gangster’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 196

Setting the tone for the summer festival season, W&W and VINAI unveil their highly anticipated first collaboration, ‘Gangster.’

Ever since they started playing it out at festivals around the world, fans of W&W and VINAI have been keeping a close eye on this particular ID’s release date for a while now. Now, fans don’t have to wait any longer as ‘Gangster’ is out now, and its no doubt set to be one of the biggest tracks of this year, already being played out by the likes of Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet.

With W&W and VINAI both being known for their earth-shattering, highly energetic soundscapes, its no surprise that the first collaboration between both duos is out of this world to say the least. Signature pounding basslines are highly present against a melodic synth lead, combining euphoric vibes with relentless vigour. Inspired by old school mafia movies with alluring opening lyrics “As long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to be a gangster,” this instantly lets listeners know that they’re in for the ride of their lives.

With all the ingredients of being this year’s festival anthem, from a vocal that demands crowds to chant it out loud, to pulsating beats, be sure to get the party started early by listening to W&W and VINAI’s ‘Gangster’ right here, or below.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland