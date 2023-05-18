Pulse Events set to bring Yellow Claw to NYC for headlining ‘I Love U’ Day show at Avant Gardner

Pulse Events, leading promoters within the Asian/American electronic scene, are set to bring energetic duo Yellow Claw to Avant Gardner in New York City for a special headlining performance.

Based in New York City, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Pulse Events is an expert on the Asian-American market. Previously bringing the likes of Gryffin and KSHMR to Avant Gardner for their Spring Festival events series, they now continue their success at the iconic venue by bringing leading bass duo Yellow Claw to the huge space in The Great Hall for their ‘I Love U’ Day show on May 20.

The ‘I Love U’ Day show is inspired directly by Valentine’s Day culture in Asia, where May 20 is written out 520. When those numbers are pronounced in Chinese, they sound similar to “I love you,” hence the theming for this particular event. Not just bringing Yellow Claw, they’re making the party last all night with hard trap pioneer SAYMYNAME and rising melodic star JVNA adding to the game. Also on the bill as support acts include Cyberpunk, Kimosabi and PSYXTOI.

For Yellow Claw, this is a special show with New York City being fundamental to their long-standing career, so any fan of the duo out in the city on May 20 simply cannot miss this event.

Tickets for the event are running low, so be sure to grab one of the remaining tickets right here.

