Yellow Claw drops new track ‘Hey Sensai’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 115

Iconic Dutch duo Yellow Claw is back and better than ever with their newest genre-fusing track ‘Hey Sensai’, featuring Japanese rapper Shachi, out now on Barong Family.

Dutch electronic icons Yellow Claw are known for their thumping club records that have fueled dance floors for almost a decade. To date, the duo has accumulated over a billion plays on their music, performed at the biggest festivals and nightclubs, and worked with some of the biggest players in the industry. Their collaborations include the likes of DJ Snake, Steve Aoki, Gucci Mane, Tinashe, Tiësto, A$AP Ferg, and Juicy J, to name a few, resulting in global hits such as ‘DJ Turn It Up’, ‘Do You Like Bass’ and ‘Till It Hurts’, which are blasted in clubs around the world till today. Since 2010, Yellow Claw has been quietly inching toward electronic dance music supremacy.

Hot on the heels of their ‘¥€$’ studio album as €URO TRA$H, the duo is back with ‘Hey Sensei’ a dynamic and party-ready fusion of trap and hip-hop. It demonstrates the Barong Family head honchos’ genre-bending style as they incorporate everything from xylophone solos to mechanical synths and rhythmic basslines. Shachi’s sultry but hard-hitting vocals bridge the gap between trap and hip-hop music genres, and the mixture of English and Japanese adds a unique element that creates vivid imagery throughout the sonic journey. Yellow Claw can always be relied on for music that shakes things up, and ‘Hey Sensei’ is a prime example.

Listen to ‘Hey Sensai’ here.



Image Credit: Yellow Claw (Press) / Provided by Unfolded PR