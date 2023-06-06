Alesso will perform as special guest at UEFA Champions League Final Kickoff Show

By Chris Vuoncino 301

For millions of sports fans worldwide, the UEFA Champions League is the highlight of club football tournaments, pitting the biggest teams of Europe against each other in a months-long tournament. With the final match set to take place in Istanbul on June 10th, it has now been announced that Alesso will be a part of the opening ceremony, appearing on the Pepsi Kick-Off Show before the teams take the pitch.

This year’s match will feature the Italian club Inter Milan as they take on Manchester City, who is looking to become the first team in English football to complete the treble (win the league, FA Cup, and the Champions League) since Manchester United accomplished the feat in 1999. While the match is a culmination of European football, the UEFA Champions League Final is truly a global event that airs in over 200 countries and attracts millions of viewers worldwide. Prior to the actual match, the Pepsi Kick-Off Show is set to Brazilian pop star Anitta alongside Grammy winner Burna Boy, as well as a special performance by Alesso, who had this to say regarding the set:

“I cannot express how thrilled I am to be the Special Guest Performer at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi! As a big fan of the sport since I was a kid, it is a dream come true to be a part of Football History.”

As a global superstar and mainstage performer, Alesso is no stranger to the spotlight, and his inclusion in the event represents the impact and influence of his storied career. As for the Pepsi Kick-Off Show, this will be the seventh year that the soda company sponsors the event, providing entertainment prior to the actual kick-off of the match. Be sure to catch Alesso live from Istanbul on June 10th before Inter Milan takes on Manchester City.

Image Credit: Alesso (Press) / Provided by Pangolin