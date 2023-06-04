Alesso drops nostalgic new single ‘Without You’: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 788

Alesso finally drops his highly-anticipated new progressive track ‘Without You,’ out now via Alefune AB .

Following up on his previous release ‘Caught A Body’ with Ty Dolla $ign, Swedish DJ/producer Alesso returns to his progressive house roots in his latest release ‘Without You.’ The record has been long-awaited amongst Alesso’s fans ever since he dropped various versions of the record last year during his sets at the Brooklyn Mirage, Tomorrowland 2022 and EDC Las Vegas 2022. Further anticipation was created when the Swedish star recently asked his fans on social media what single he should release next. Out of the three selections he posted, ‘Without You’ was clearly the favorite as fans flooded the comments to show support for the track.

The record features an upbeat rhythmic flow full of high emotions not only found in the lyrics, but also in the energetic progressive house melodies that have become signature to Alesso’s sound. The new vocal, which hasn’t been featured in previous ID versions of ‘Without You,’ adds a fresh element into the mix, perfectly blending with the original instrumental Alesso crafted. As the summer festival season begins to kick off, there is no doubt that ‘Without You’ will become a dance music anthem for 2023 as it floods dance floors all around the world.

“My heart’s too heavy For my own legs to carry And I don’t know what I’m supposed to do I can’t go on this time without you in my life” – Lyrics from ‘Without You’

This year is set to be another busy one for Alesso as he kicked off his summer 2023 tour in Las Vegas during EDC Weekend last month. Spanning from May all the way through September, the Swedish superstar DJ’s tour features stops at some of the world’s finest clubs such as Hakkasan in Las Vegas, Ushuaïa in Ibiza, as well as some major festivals such Tomorrowland, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Parookaville, Untold Festival and many more. Check to see if Alesso will be playing ‘Without You’ at a tour stop near you here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland