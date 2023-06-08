Anyma and Grimes unveil ‘Welcome To The Opera’: Listen

The highly anticipated collaboration between Anyma and Grimes is the lead single from Anyma’s forthcoming album.

It’s time. Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated and hottest IDs in the melodic techno world for more than a year now is finally out. Back during Grimes‘ EDC Las Vegas 2022 set, she opened it with a brand new, previously unheard, ID that fans would later go on to learn was with Anyma. Since then, fans of both artists have been begging for it and the day has finally come, as Anyma and Grimes welcome fans to the opera.

As both Grimes and Anyma are known for creating music that feels otherworldly, yet also made for the clubs, it was no surprise that the pair would be a musical match made in heaven. With Grimes utilising her euphoric and angelic vocal style against Anyma’s signature world-building soundscape, ‘Welcome To The Opera‘ is mystifying and ethereal to say the least. Of course, with this being a signature Anyma production, it goes hand in hand with more stunning visuals, further strengthening the audiovisual experience of the single.

The release of the Anyma and Grimes collaboration also comes with the news that Afterlife have partnered with Interscope Records to distribute all further releases by the label (including the aforementioned Anyma album) and its historic catalog.

