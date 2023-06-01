Anyma confirms release date for Grimes collaboration ‘Welcome To The Opera’

By Ellie Mullins 137

‘Welcome To The Opera,’ the highly awaited collaboration between Anyma and Grimes has just finally gotten a release date, and we won’t have long to wait.

Ever since Grimes debuted it during her set at EDC Las Vegas in 2022, fans have been eagerly awaiting this mystifying collaboration which was confirmed to be with Tale Of Us‘ Anyma. Since that first play, ‘Welcome To The Opera‘ has been a staple in the sets of both Grimes and Anyma (solo or whilst as Tale Of Us), with audiences at the likes of Tomorrowland, Printworks, Coachella and more being able to witness it in all of its glory. Now though, we won’t have to rely on recordings from live sets to get our fix of this single, as Anyma has just confirmed the release date, and its closer than you think.

Back then, Grimes stated the following: “I would still like to edit the song more which prob make u all hate me but just so it’s online for sum time.” It seems, though, like she’s finally done with the finishing touches as the track is slated for a June 8 release, which is next Thursday. Dropping via Afterlife, Anyma also showed a preview of another incredible visual to go alongside it, in line with the visuals that have been taking his live shows to a new level of popularity lately.

Anyma and Grimes are set to dominate the festival season this year, so be sure to get ready and pre-save the track ahead of its release date here.

Image Credit: Grimes (via Facebook), Anyma via Press