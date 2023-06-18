Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge cancels second day following shooting

By Yotam Dov

In the wake of the tragic shooting incident that unfolded during the first day of the highly anticipated Beyond Wonderland music festival, organizers have made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel the second day of the event. The shooting, which left attendees in shock and mourning, has prompted a collective outpouring of support and a renewed focus on the safety and well-being of festival-goers.

In an official announcement, Beyond Wonderland expressed their deepest sympathies to the victims and their families affected by the senseless act of violence. The decision to cancel the second day of the festival was made to ensure the safety of attendees and to allow space for healing and reflection amidst this tragedy.

The cancellation of the festival’s second day underscores the need for continued dialogue and proactive measures to ensure the security of music events. Organizers, authorities, and communities must work together to identify potential risks, implement robust safety protocols, and foster an environment where everyone can enjoy the transformative power of music without fear.

Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge has long been cherished as a celebration of music, art, and unity. It is through the collective strength and resilience of the festival community that they will navigate this tragic incident and strive to create safer spaces for music lovers in the future.

Please stay tuned for further updates as the investigation into the shooting at Beyond Wonderland continues.

Image Credit: Rukes.com