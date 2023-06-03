BIJOU joins forces with Mahalo for new single, ‘The Way We Touch’; listen

By Chris Vuoncino 193

With summer fast approaching, producers around the globe are preparing to release tracks that will hopefully find homes on playlists and festival stages around the globe. Two such artists, DJ BIJOU and Mahalo, have recently dropped their own anthem that is certainly full of all the vibes and feels that listeners are looking for in the summer months.

One of the most beautiful aspects of electronic music is certainly the friendships that producers share off the stage and the opportunity to work together to create tracks out of the joy of the shared passion for music. This is certainly true for the work between BIJOU and Mahalo and the two are certainly excited to share this passion with both each other and the world. BIJOU shared his thoughts on how the track came together:

“For me it only made sense for the two AZ boys who started in the local rave scene to team up for a record together. Mahalo sent me this record over and I was immediately blown away and inspired to put my own twist on it. We wanted to create something that had that rawness that my brand brings to the scene, while also creating something that would be completely accessible to dance radio. The vocals really resonated with me at a deep level as I had been going through some things personally. Hopefully everyone who really listens to this one can understand the feeling we tried to express through the music.”

With its smooth vocal delivery and driving rhythm, The Way We Touch is both sensual and soft, while also showcasing the production skills that have earned BIJOU and Mahalo such respect in the dance music world. The contrast in energy, the sensual softness versus the hard-hitting bass perfectly represents the artist’s styles and Mahalo speaks to how that energy came through on the single:

“Very excited to drop ‘The Way We Touch’ with my man BIJOU. We’ve known each other for years now dating back to before the start of our artist projects and it’s been wicked to break out of my own sound a bit and work on something in this lane. The track has a sensual side to it while still flipping the switch and having some attitude and gas which I think is special and hits both our styles and sounds in a roundabout way. Hyped to see this one out in the world.”

Check out The Way We Touch below.

Image Credit: Press Photo provided by GetIn! PR