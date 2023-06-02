David Guetta puts his spin on Bebe Rexha’s ‘Call On Me’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 136

David Guetta has just released his remix of Bebe Rexha‘s ‘Call On Me’, out now.

The pair are back at it, this time with an original track by Rexha remixed by Guetta. The duo is known for bringing smash hits to the mainstream and date back as early as 2015 with their first collaborative track including a feature from Nicki Minaj entitled ‘Hey Mama’. Another notable mention is Guetta’s track with J Balvin and Rexha called ‘Say My Name’ and finally their newest creation ‘I’m Good (Blue)’, which has just passed a whopping 1 billion streams across all platforms. David Guetta is also created with an additional remix for Rexha released back in 2019 for her track ‘Last Hurrah’.

The Guetta stamp on ‘Call On Me’ is a prominent one, suiting this track for the summer in all types of scenarios, but it’s definitely made for the dance floors under the sun. Rexha’s vocals cut through the track in a big way with a large reverb and heavily processed and pitched-down backing vocals that sneak in so subtly, yet add such a strong top line, it’s hard to miss. The spirit of the original lives somewhere within this remix, but we’re not complaining. The drop makes this track tastier than ever with an arpeggiated synth that swells in prior to the kick driving this track home.

Listen to David Guetta’s remix of Bebe Rexha’s ‘Call On Me’ below:

Image Credit: Courtesy of Insomniac / Provided by dkcnews