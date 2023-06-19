David Guetta remixes his collaboration with SHOUSE ‘Live Without Love’: Listen

David Guetta revisits his collaboration with SHOUSE ‘Live Without Love’ and adds some future rave flair to the record, out now via Hell Beach .

French DJ/producer David Guetta has once again set the dance music scene ablaze by remixing his collaboration with Australian-New Zealand duo SHOUSE ‘Live Without Love.’ The original version of their record, which came out in late April of this year, was already a beloved hit with its infectious vocals, catchy melodies and uplifting message. Now, David Guetta has taken the track to new heights by adding more future rave elements to the already impressive foundation.

David Guetta’s remix amplifies the song’s euphoric vibe, twisting the original hook and infusing it with pulsating beats, powerful basslines and infectious drops that will undoubtedly ignite any arena, club, festival main stage or warehouse. His ability to merge pop elements with dance music’s infectious future rave energy is on full display, resulting in an irresistible blend that will undoubtedly captivate fans to the fullest. Brace yourself for an unparalleled audio experience that will undoubtedly get your heart racing and your body moving to the beat.

Although ‘Live Without Love’ marks the first official collaboration between David Guetta and SHOUSE, the two established a creative force when David Guetta remixed ‘Love Tonight’ in 2021. Fast forward to today, and his remix has seen massive success with over 340 million Spotify streams. Given the success of David Guetta’s ‘Love Tonight’ remix, his ‘Live Without Love’ remix is set to be another promising summer dance anthem. Check out David Guetta’s remix of his record with SHOUSE ‘Live Without Love’ on Spotify down below or on your favorite streaming platform!

Image Credit: Provided by Listen Up (Press Release)