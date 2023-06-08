Diesel joins forces with HAIRITAGE for his first ever Monstercat release ‘BANG YOUR HEAD’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 159

With annihilating sound design and energy so fierce like no other, DIESEL is the one we trust to bring us that Game 7 energy to festivals around the globe no matter what time of the day it is. A true legend across the world, DIESEL has called upon dubstep connoisseur HAIRITAGE for the release of ‘BANG YOUR HEAD.’ A truly special release as DIESEL makes his debut on Monstercat with this one, the legend is providing a little taste of what is to come on his highly anticipated album.

There is no deny DIESEL has been making his mark in the music industry after countless headline shows and of course, hosting his very own SHAQ Bass All–Stars series which has invited icons to the stage. Bringing on that game 7 energy to his production skills, DIESEL has mastered his destructive, yet ever-evolving sound which is unarguably apparent in releases such as “BACKBREAKER” with FREAKY. Making his official debut on one of electronic music’s most influential independent record labels known as Monstercat, DIESEL has joined forces with HAIRITAGE for the release of ‘BANG YOUR HEAD’ and trust us when we say you will definitely be riding the rail for this one.

The track fires off with alarming instrumentals at a slow-tempo pace. Suddenly, DIESEL’s classic vocals begin to appear as he calls upon his fanbase to rage, with spine-chilling frequencies and a fury of bass to make the ground shake. Showcasing their experimental sound design as elements of distortion and serrating synths become apparent, DIESEL and HAIRITAGE are heating up the festival season at the perfect timing as they call upon their fellow dubstep enthusiasts for their daily dose of heavy-hitting bass signatures. Providing they are the ideal match with this explosive collaboration, DIESEL, and HAIRITAGE are only getting warmed up as we approach the summer season.

“BANG YOUR HEAD is my first single off my new album that will be dropping with Monstercat. I am so excited to be working with them and to be releasing multiple singles leading into the album starting with this one. HAIRITAGE and I have been working on ‘BANG YOUR HEAD” for over a year now. Aaron (Hairitage) would come out to my shows just so we could work on it in the green room or in the car and make this a banger. This record goes HARD and makes you want to bang your head… so do it.” – DIESEL

“Collaborating with the legendary Shaq on our latest track ‘Bang Your Head’ has been an awesome journey. It’s been two years in the making, and the creativity that went into this collaboration has been off the charts. Shaq’s passion for music is unmatched, and his larger-than-life personality made this project so much fun to work on. We can’t wait to share this track of pure bass with everyone.” – HAIRITAGE

Be sure to listen to the track below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Tomorrowland Official Media