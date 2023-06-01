EDC Week 2023: The Best Events featuring James Hype, MEDUZA & more

With EDC Week 2023 in full force, attendees had the experience of a lifetime. Whether you enjoy bass, dubstep, hardstyle or house music, and more, EDC Week has an event catered specifically for you headliners to enjoy and dance your hearts out to. From May 17-23, 2023, this year had over sixty join for a full-on dance music takeover featuring over forty events at the hottest nightclubs, pool parties, hotels, and live music venues on the Las Vegas Strip which all led up to one of the worlds most highly anticipated festivals EDC Las Vegas 2023.

This year was truly special for attendees as Insomniac celebrated its thirtieth anniversary and it was safe to say everyone had an experience of their lives both at EDC Week 2023 and after the festival. With EDC Week catering to fans of all genres, the event which really took the spotlight was the All4House debut at Wet Republic on May 18th which featured world-class artists Claptone, MEDUZA, Vintage Culture, and James Hype. This was not your normal all-house music event but felt as if the debut of the All4House event was a movement of like-minded artists contributing to the evolution of house music.

With the sun shining and attendees soaking up all of the sun both lounging and in the pool of course, you could immediately tell this event was going to push all limits and showcase the beauty of house music. With attendees looking happier than ever as Claptone began having an immersive set on the decks, fans were on their feet for the entirety as the legend threw down a series of classics and unreleased gems for fans to dance like no one was watching. With no other than MEDUZA taking the stage, fans immediately came closer to the stage as he played a magnificent set filled with tunes such as “Friends” and “Piece Of Your Heart” which had the whole crowd singing along. Next up was Vintage Culture who absolutely blew our minds away. With an energetic set like no other, fans enjoyed their cocktails while grooving out to this Brazilian superstar. As we definitely did not want the day to end, James Hype closed the event and fired up his enticing tunes while showcasing his masterful skills in mixing.

An event that we highly recommend checking out when hosted in a city near you, be sure to check out All4House as they take over Tomorrowland 2023 during weekend one on July 28th with top-tier artists such as Claptone, James Hype, Korolova, MEDUZA, Neon, Tita Lau and Vintage Culture.

