Electronic Dance Music: A tool for concentration or an unnecessary distraction?

By Yotam Dov 90

Can music really help you concentrate or is it simply too distracting when you’re trying to focus on the task at hand?

The theory has been backed up by scientific studies, and many of these have focused on dance music in particular. Those will be discussed a little later, but let’s first consider some real-life scenarios where background music has the potential to help or hinder.

Music in Games

Soundtracks are important in all forms of gaming. Whether it’s a battle in a tense MOBA video game, a quirky accompaniment to Angry Birds, or a background to an online slot, music helps to set the scene.

There are few cases where electronic music is showcased in these games. In most cases, the soundtrack is more dramatic, but there are some exceptions. Those who play slots online may have come across a title known as Dance Party from the developers at Pragmatic Play. The neon-like symbols represent a DJ and everything needed for a great night, and the background music matches the theme.

In all forms of gaming, the music is chosen to fit the theme, but can it help you to concentrate on the action? There’s an inbuilt option to mute in each case, so it’s down to personal choice, but the relevant studies could sway your opinion.

Music for Study

As students looking ahead to exams, we are all looking for study aids to help us through those grueling revision sessions. A popular theory suggests that music could aid concentration, and many of us will have put it to the test at some point.

There is scientific evidence to back up the suggestions. Music will stimulate the left and right brain at the same time, and this perfect balance helps to improve memory. That’s a positive finding, but are their optimal genres, and can fans of dance music harness the power of their favorite artists?

The Expert Viewpoint

Case studies into the subject are very favorable and the findings put electronic dance music among the best options for focus and concentration. In fact, many studies rate this style as the perfect choice in this respect.

Dance music, like all classes, has the capacity to activate the left and right sides of the brain, but its upbeat nature also helps to improve our general mood. The result is a perfect storm that can put us into a feel good state where memory and concentration improve naturally.

The absence of lyrics in many tracks may also help. While findings may differ between listeners, it’s generally easier to focus when instrumental music is in the background. In contrast, it’s not ideal when we’re subconsciously trying to work out what words are being sung.

This is why classical music and dance music are unlikely heroes of the phenomenon. While it may not be for everyone, there has always been a theory regarding focus and concentration and studies now show that electronic dance music can be a perfect option.

Photo by Soundtrap on Unsplash