Gorillaz have announced the complete schedule for The Getaway

By Lakshay Bhagtani 444

Presenting Getaway by Gorillaz, a final run of live shows in the States based on the virtual band’s recently released album Cracker Island.

Gorillaz has revealed their plans for The Getaway, a series of four stadium shows in the United States set to take place this fall. These shows will mark the virtual band’s final American tour dates in support of their newly released album, Cracker Island. The tour will commence on September 10th at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, followed by performances at Q2 Stadium in Austin on September 13th and Credit 1 Union Amphitheatre in Chicago on September 16th. The finale will be held at Fenway Park in Boston on September 19th. Joining Gorillaz on the tour will be Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf as supporting acts.

This announcement follows Gorillaz’s recent appearances at Coachella and their 2022 world tour, where Damon Albarn and the 14-piece live band entertained audiences with a rotating lineup of guest performers. Be sure to check out the exact dates of the tour along with the respective venues here

Image Credit: Gorillaz / Supplied by Warner Music Australia