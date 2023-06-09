ILLENIUM set to headline largest electronic dance music event in Colorado history

By Alshaan Kassam 179

Calling all the ILLENIALs for this one, ILLENIUM is officially set to make history this June 17 when he plays his headline event at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Not only is this the largest electronic dance music event to ever take place in Colorado, but the event will also see the largest deployment of LED panels in Colorado. Yes, you read that right. On top of that, ILLENIUM will perform three unique sets throughout the evening, adhering to his Trilogy: Colorado

concept.

ILLENIUM immediately comes to mind when thinking of artists who continue to push their unique sound forward while delivering a once-in-a-lifetime live experience to the masses. With a sound design like no other, ILLENIUM has built a global fan base of ILLENIALs who continue to be inspired by ILLENIUM’s dedication to mastering his craft. A legend who has shown the sky is the limit, ILLENIUM is set to make history on June 17 as he prepares for his headline event at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Colorado will also see the most extensive deployment of LED panels for attendees to dance the night away. Epic indeed. Even better, ILLENIUM will be playing three unique sets throughout the evening adhering to his Trilogy: Colorado concept. Production will include lasers, pyro, flames and more, giving the aesthetics a hardcore “metal” feel. Coupled with surprise guest performances, the unprecedented show is the ideal vehicle to promote ILLENIUM’s new self-titled album, which was released via Warner Records in April.

With the anticipation building, ILLENIUM’s manager Sean Flynn shares:

“Amphitheaters usually fit our big goals and dreams; we have a lot of custom pieces that require a large stage. Whereas a lot of the time when we come up with some crazy production that fits some huge stage and we have to work around a smaller stage, amphitheaters already fit what we want to do.”

Be sure to check out the official video below and purchase your tickets here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com