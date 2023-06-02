Jeff Mills continues the Axis Expressionist Series with new EP ‘The Other Maria’

By Samantha Reis

Under his alias Millsart, Jeff Mills invites you to reflect on the complexity and simplification of life on his new EP ‘The Other Maria‘.

The iconic techno pioneer is unstoppable and peerless. On the tail of the release of his second ‘Metropolis‘ soundtrack, comes another brilliant work. Recall that the second version of the soundtrack to Fritz Lang‘s 1927 film is an update of his 2001 work. Now, donning the skin of his alias Millsart, the legendary producer delivers a sublime three-track EP. ‘The Other Maria’ is available now via, of course, Axis.

‘The Other Maria’ is the third instalment of the Axis Expressionist Series, succeeding ‘Inner Eye’ and ‘Don’t Ask Me Why’. This project consists of a collection of vinyl and limited digital releases curated by Millsart, a special alias of Jeff Mills. It is eclectic, transcendent music made for the most discerning palates. It’s a combination of new music and some work from Mills’ Every Dog Has Its Days project. Not so much for dancing, it’s music made for ‘reflecting on the complexity and simplifications of life‘. It’s made for the more conceptual, experienced and purist techno listener.

The concept behind ‘The Other Maria’ is very rich. The other Maria is ultimately our other side. Jeff Mills describes that all lives have two parallel facets. On the one hand, we have the self silenced and restrained by the varied parameters, rules and obligations of life. On the other, we have our more authentic selves. Impulsive and unafraid to go beyond the norms and limits. ‘The Other Maria’ is this other side, darker, more hidden. It’s not comfort, it’s the opposite. Jeff Mills adds:

“And what could one do with such a dark, yet wonderworking ability – when the absence of fear and consequence presides over the judicious process leading to an enviable fate – convinced that all actions are pure, justified, direct, but conniving. The feeling of relieved of all guilt and accountability? But as diabolical as it can be and appear. Along with the negative static, there can be progress. As true imposes are exposed, so does the transparency of reality. A precious truth that’s needed to fully understand the severity of the situation. And with this, comes a valuable knowledge from a low level in which one once descended. Dreadfulness is softened to predictability.”

The EP consists of ‘The Dance Rebellion Starts‘, ‘The Other Maria‘, and ‘Freder’s Reality Switch‘. Three pieces of art designed to give sound to the process of man’s evolution. Hard to put into words, but very easy to print into sounds by Jeff Mills.

Image Credit: Jeff Mills (Press) / Provided by Pullproxy