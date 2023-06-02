Martin Garrix, Sentinel & Bonn create a ‘Hurricane’ with new track: Listen

The track is the continuation of a collaboration between Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS and Tomorrowland Music, and aims to be one of the biggest summer festival anthems of the year.

What feels like a long and tiresome wait is finally over, as Martin Garrix blesses this New Music Friday with another of his anticipated IDs, ‘Hurricane‘ with Sentinel and Bonn. After debuting it at weekend 2 of Tomorrowland last year on the Mainstage, he has since brought the tune to Ushuaïa, Creamfields, Ultra and beyond, and now the teasing has come to an end.

Collaborating with Australian trio Sentinel (who have previously worked with Alesso) and Swedish songwriter Bonn, ‘Hurricane’ is progressive house Martin Garrix at his finest, with Garrix doing what he does best with the addition of signature magic from Sentinel, who stated the following:

“From the very first draft of this song, we knew we had an anthem on our hands. We had Martin and Bonn in mind from the very start and so finishing the song together with them has been incredibly special. We are all very proud, and excited to share Hurricane with the world.”

Adding onto this, Martin Garrix also stated:

There was an amazing energy while creating this song. Bonn and I have worked together many times before, and his amazing voice perfectly fits ‘Hurricane’. I’m also super excited that we’re teaming up with Tomorrowland again this year for both the EP and the stage hosting this summer. We are working on some amazing surprises for that one.”

‘Hurricane’ is the continuation of an ongoing collaboration between Martin Garrix’s label STMPD RCRDS and Tomorrowland Music, hosting not only Garrix’s new releases but other talent from the STMPD roster, and is out now to listen to everywhere.