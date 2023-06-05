Michael Bibi shares news of rare cancer diagnosis in new Instagram post

“Unfortunately it’s moving fast & l to have to stay in hospital starting treatment immediately,” said Michael Bibi in a new post announcing the sad diagnosis of a rare cancer called CNS Lymphoma.

Taking to Instagram today, beloved DJ and producer Michael Bibi has heartbreakingly announced the recent news that he has been diagnosed with CNS Lymphoma a week ago, a rare cancer that affects the brain and the spine. In another post on May 17, he stated that he had “been offline for quite a while” seeking treatment for tinnitus where it was then discovered that there was a deeper neurological problem with the brainstem in which doctors were investigating the cause of the problem.

Michael Bibi posted a statement today which can be read as follows:

“Hello world, writing this post is a hard one.. last week I was diagnosed with CNS Lymphoma. A very rare cancer that effects the brain & spine.

Unfortunately it’s moving fast & l to have to stay in hospital starting treatment immediately 😔

Typing this message doesn’t quite seem real & I’m sorry for the bad news. I don’t know what lies ahead, I’m tired but I know I am strong & I won’t let this beat me.

I will be back stronger for you all. Love Bibi ❤️”

Many fellow musicians quickly rallied around him, with the likes of FISHER, Martin Garrix, Skrillex, Black Coffee and countless others offering their well wishes.

This is, of course, a devastating announcement, and everyone at We Rave You is sending well wishes to Bibi and his loved ones in this difficult time.

Image Credit: Michael Bibi / Provided By: Press